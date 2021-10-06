Is Jesy Nelson From Little Mix Dating Anyone?By Stephanie Harper
Oct. 6 2021, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
Being part of a girl group wasn’t a good fit for Jesy Nelson, who recently revealed that she no longer speaks to her former Little Mix bandmates. She used to perform on stage with Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall – and it was an amazing time for the world of Pop music.
Nelson revealed that she struggled with body image issues from comparing herself to her “teeny tiny" band mates. Since parting from her bandmates, has Jesy booed up with someone?
Who is Jesy Nelson dating?
It appears that Jesy Nelson is totally single right now. She stripped her Instagram page down to a small handful of photos promoting the release of her new single "Boyz", her first song as a solo artist. Right now, it appears she’s more focused on succeeding as a solo artist since she’s no longer connected to Little Mix.
Who has Jesy Nelson dated in the past?
From 2012 to 2014, Jesy Nelson was dating Jordan Banjo who many people recognize as the younger brother of Ashley Banjo. Jesy and Jordan's careers were just taking off when they got together, and their busy schedules forced them apart. After that, Jesy dated Jake Roche, but they split in 2016. One of the cutest things about this relationship is that he arranged for Ed Sheeran to sing to her while he proposed to her!
In 2016, rumors about Jesy dating Bradley Churchill circulated as they were spotted together on a trip in Paris. In 2017, she briefly dated Chris Clark from the British reality series Towie, but they didn’t last too long either.
In 2018, Jesy called it quits from Harry James, who she dated for a year. Later, she dated Chris Hughes from Love Island, and they even moved in together. They vacationed together in Dublin, and posted cute PDA shots on social media, but sadly, they didn’t work out either.
Her most recent relationship was with Sean Sagar. They definitely looked like they were in it for the long haul, but when they broke up, they swiftly unfollowed each other on all social media platforms.
What’s keeping Jesy Nelson busy?
Jesy Nelson definitely isn’t dating anyone new right now, nor is she still connected with her Little Mix bandmates … So what’s keeping her busy? She’s obviously heavily focused on her solo career, and one of the most exciting things about her new single, “Boyz," is that it features Nicki Minaj.