Bachelor Nation Chimes in on Rachel's Controversial Decision to Send [SPOILER] Home
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 19, Episode 2.
It’s been months since viewers saw the most chaotic rose ceremony in Bachelor history. Clayton Echard broke the internet after he left Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia heartbroken on national television. In Season 19 of The Bachelorette, the ladies' search for love continues.
At the start of the season, there were more than two dozen men vying for their hearts. But in the end, there can only be two. Since the premiere, a few frontrunners have emerged — one of which is a professional drag racer. Read on to learn everything we know about Season 19 Bachelorette contestant Jordan V.
Meet ‘Bachelorette’ Season 19 contestant Jordan V. Here’s how to follow the pro drag racer on Instagram.
Viewers met Jordan in Episode 1 of The Bachelorette, but reality TV isn’t his only claim to fame. The 27-year-old hails from Alpharetta, Ga., and is a certified National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) driver. In recent years, he’s gained popularity among the drag racing community.
While the professional driver is a sucker for hot rods, he also has a romantic side. According to his ABC bio, Jordan’s ideal partner is someone who’s “sincere, passionate, and supportive.”
His bio adds that “while he loves the hustle and bustle of his fun life, Jordan V. is very much looking to settle and start a family. This time next year, he’s hoping when he crosses the finish line, his future wife is there waiting for him.”
Viewers can learn more about Jordan on Instagram. His profile notes that he spends his time between Brea, Calif., and Atlanta, Ga. Sadly, Jordan was sent home much sooner than we expected.
In Episode 2, he faced elimination — and we’re not crying, you are.
Why was Jordan V. was eliminated from Season 19 of ‘The Bachelorette’?
Things were looking up for Jordan at the start of Episode 2, but things went left for the pro drag racer before the episode came to an end. Following a heart-to-heart during dinner, Rachel shared how she really felt about Jordan.
“I’m just trying,” Rachel says in a confessional. “I want to like him a lot, but I know it’s not him.”
In the end, Rachel broke it off and sent Jordan home packing. Needless to say, he was a good sport about it.
Following their breakup, Bachelor Nation took to Twitter to share their thoughts — and devastated is an understatement. One critic argued, “OK Rachel as the Bachelorette is not doing so good. Jordan was my top pick! All the guys are there for Gabby and Rachel sends home the one guy that was there for her!”
However, some viewers applauded Rachel for her honesty. One viewer described their short-lived relationship as a “lose-lose” situation: “I totally understand Rachel not feeling 100% and not wanting to string Jordan along. I love her for that, I just feel so bad for Jordan.”
The user added, “Jordan gets sent home and Rachel feels like a failure when she’s just being honest with herself. My heart!”
We still have weeks before we find out who Rachel ends up with on The Bachelorette — but we know it’s not Jordan.
The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.