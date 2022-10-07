Kanye West Took Dramatic Irony to a New Level With "White Lives Matter"

Amid all the smoke, Ye also took shots at LVMH head Bernard Arnault, who he alleged played a role in the death of Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh, a longtime friend of the artist.

In response to all of this, Tremaine Emory, creative director of Supreme and former friend of Ye, shared a scathing Instagram post. There, he stated that Ye called Virgil's designs "a disgrace to the black community" and that the "Donda" creator was barred from Virgil's private friends and family funeral.