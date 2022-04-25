Karen was born and raised in Surry County. Over the years, she's been invited back to be a featured guest at the annual homecoming parade, and to be sworn in to be an ambassador to Surry County.

Unsurprisingly, the popular O.G. cast member, who counts Rihanna as an Instagram follower, earned her own RHOP spin-off series on the network in 2022.

Karen's Grand Dame Reunion debuted on April 17, and it followed Karen as she returned to Wooden farm, an 82-acre property in Surry County, that is owned and operated by the extended members of her family (but, mostly by her aunt, Val).