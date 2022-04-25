Will 'Karen's Grand Dame Reunion' Return for Season 2?By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 25 2022, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
In the six years since Karen Huger first graced our screens on the debut season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac, the Grand Dame has made plenty of shady faces, she's offered viewers countless quotable one-liners — which are, sometimes, confusing (like the Sing Sing comment in Season 6) — and she's given a lot of exposure to Surry County, Virginia.
Karen was born and raised in Surry County. Over the years, she's been invited back to be a featured guest at the annual homecoming parade, and to be sworn in to be an ambassador to Surry County.
Unsurprisingly, the popular O.G. cast member, who counts Rihanna as an Instagram follower, earned her own RHOP spin-off series on the network in 2022.
Karen's Grand Dame Reunion debuted on April 17, and it followed Karen as she returned to Wooden farm, an 82-acre property in Surry County, that is owned and operated by the extended members of her family (but, mostly by her aunt, Val).
As Karen looked to map out a succession plan for the farm and for its legacy, tensions arose among the various members of her family. Though the drama quickly heated up on the show, the first season only consisted of two episodes, which aired on April 17, and on April 24. Some viewers, therefore, are wondering if the La Dame Fragrance creator herself will return for another season.
Will 'Karen's Grand Dame Reunion' return for Season 2?
Following the conclusion of the first two parts of Karen's Grand Dame Reunion on April 24, Karen herself indicated that there could be more episodes of the show in the future.
A fan tweeted, "Omg I just wish we can have more of the Grande Dame Reunion! I love the family... It was so refreshing."
"Stay Tuned," Karen wrote in response.
She also replied "Your wish is my command" to a different Twitter user who wanted more episodes of the family show.
Though Karen is hinting at her desire to continue Karen's Grand Dame Reunion for another season (or, for a few more episodes), Bravo has yet to publicly announce a decision regarding the renewal status of the spin-off series.
While it is unclear at this time if Karen will head back to Surry for another go-round of her individual show, she will be back on the small screen for the upcoming seventh season of RHOP.
Filming on the seventh season reportedly commenced in the spring of 2022, but a premiere date has yet to be announced.
How can you stream 'Karen's Grand Dame Reunion'?
As fans wait for Karen and the rest of the RHOP ladies to return for Season 7, they can bide their time by catching up on both parts of her Grand Dame Reunion special. Both episodes are currently available to stream on BravoTV.com, though they are not yet on Peacock at this time.