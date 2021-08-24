Kelly Slater of 'The Ultimate Surfer' Is the LeBron James of Surfing

Kelly has essentially surfed for his entire life so far. He grew up as the son of a bait shop owner in Florida. As a result, water was always his *thing.* As his hobby turned into something more, Kelly competed as a surfer. And now, in 2021, he has almost a dozen awards from the World Surf League and he created a special wave pool used in The Ultimate Surfer.

But outside of surfing, Kelly has acting talent as well. He had a recurring role in the original Baywatch series as Jimmy Slade. He was also in One Night at McCool's and Ballers. Though in the latter, he played himself.

Still, it just proves how far and wide Kelly's talent as a surfer is known. And also how his talent expands beyond the sport.