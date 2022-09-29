Kourtney Kardashian Is on Pinterest and No, It's Not 2008

Because — that's right — Kourtney is on Pinterest. She explains in the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians that, at the time of filming, she had a wedding Pinterest board dedicated to ideas for her wedding to Travis Barker.

As we know now, Kourtney and Travis had multiple weddings and it's unclear which of her "pinned" ideas made it to any of them. But the fact that she's on Pinterest at all is sure to have fans shook.