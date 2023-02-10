Matt and Colleen Show a Different Side of Their Relationship in 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. There's no denying that Matt and Colleen's relationship was under a microscope for the last few episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3. Viewers were critical of the way Matt reacted to Colleen's emotions during arguments and many were even concerned about their relationship during the reunion episode.

The couple is still together in the three-part After the Altar special. But things seem very different now. Colleen and Matt's scenes in After the Altar are full of light-heartedness and upbeat music. Even when there are tense moments, they're quickly shifted thanks to what can only be perceived as careful editing. So, are Matt and Colleen's After the Altar scenes edited in a very intentional way to write a different narrative than the ones fans saw of them before?

Source: Netflix

Do Matt and Colleen really have a different edit in 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'?

From a viewer's standpoint, it looks like producers and editors made a concentrated effort to show Colleen and Matt in a different light this time around. The pair had a lot to work on at the end of Love Is Blind and they hadn't even moved in together yet. In the days leading up to their wedding, they got into multiple arguments, one of which left Colleen in tears and fans speculating on Matt having had too much to drink.

Because reality shows in general are edited and there's plenty that viewers don't see, the perception of Colleen and Matt's relationship is based on speculation. But, in light of the speculation among fans at the end of Season 3, it certainly seems like their scenes in After the Altar were edited in a way to show a different side of the couple and perhaps change the way their critics saw them the first time around.

In After the Altar, there are more moments of Colleen standing her ground and being firm with Matt, two things viewers didn't see much of on Love Is Blind. Could this be because she also wants to paint a different picture of who she is? Or did she and Matt both change and grow since the Season 3 finale? Both are totally acceptable answers at this point.

There is one scene in After the Altar, however, where the editing seems too off to completely ignore. Colleen mentions that Matt not listening to her is a major pet peeve. She seems genuinely annoyed with him in the moment and then Matt mutters, "Now you're making it awkward." And then, just as quickly as the scene starts, it abruptly stops and we cut to the pair on a couch chatting with producers and smiling.

Source: Netflix

It's hard to say for certain what Colleen and Matt's relationship is like now or what they may still have to work on, together and individually. But viewers are definitely quick to examine this particular Love Is Blind couple with a magnifying glass.

Matt and Colleen took a long time to move in together after 'Love Is Blind.'

One reason viewers weren't sure if they could trust Matt and Colleen to stay together at the end of Love Is Blind was their inability to live together, even though they were married. And at the end of the After the Altar special, they finally sit down to look at houses together and talk about buying a home.

