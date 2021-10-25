Who Are Michelle Young's Siblings? A Look at the 'Bachelorette' Star's Family

Michelle Young is one of three children. She has a sister named Angela and a brother named Alex. Just like Michelle, her two siblings seem to live very private, normal lifestyles. While not much is known about Michelle's sister Angela, we managed to learn a bit about her brother Alex.

On what appears to be Alex's Facebook page , we discovered that he graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Superior in 2014 with a B.S. degree in computer science. He was also a student-athlete like Michelle; he played for his college's soccer team.

In 2018, Alex married his longtime girlfriend Nichole, whom he had apparently been dating since about 2011. As of today, the two don't appear to have any kids, and Nichole's Facebook page lists her job as a licensed mental health professional in Minnesota.

We really hope to see more of Michelle's family, especially her siblings, during her reign on The Bachelorette. They seem like such a sweet and wholesome bunch, and we bet their input and impressions on these men mean a lot to Michelle.