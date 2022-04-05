Phase 4 of the MCU Could All Connect With Chaos Magic at Its Center

While connecting Chaos Magic to Moon Knight is essentially a game of six degrees of separation, it does make a lot of sense. As we know by now, Moon Knight is the avatar for Khonshu.

In the Marvel comics, Khonshu has been retconned as an Elder God, which brings him into the ranks of Chthon, the creator of the Darkhold, and Shuma-Gorath, the Lord of Chaos we may have met in What If…?. Khonshu’s new identity is revealed in a comic that features the Black Knight, aka Dane Whitman, who we met in Eternals.