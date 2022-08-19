Everything to Know About 'NBA 2K23' Before Its Release
For the first time in more than 10 years, basketball superstar Michael Jordan will don the cover of the newest NBA 2K game. NBA 2K23 is set to release in the fourth quarter of the year, and players are already excitedly snagging their preorders of the game.
Before the game's release, there are still some details players want to know, like if the title will have cross-platform support or cross progression. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know before the game's release.
What is the release date for 'NBA 2K23'? What platforms will it be on?
The next installment in the NBA 2K franchise is set to release on Sept. 9. Players will be able to pick up this game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Will 'NBA 2K23' have cross play or cross progression?
Unfortunately, despite many of the franchise's competitors successfully integrating cross play into their games, NBA 2K23 won't have cross play support at launch. According to the developers, players will be able to play with those on different generations of the same console (i.e. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5), but they won't be able to play with their friends who are accessing the game on different consoles.
Thankfully, though, you will be able to bring your progress across generations of consoles, meaning if you upgrade to a newer generation after purchasing NBA 2K23, you'll be able to carry your items and points over to the game on the newer generation console.
"NBA 2K23 will feature MyTEAM Cross-Progression and a Shared VC Wallet within the same console family," the FAQ reads. "MyTEAM Cross-Progression enables all MyTEAM points, tokens, cards, and progress to be shared across both versions of NBA 2K23 on generations of consoles in the same console family. Similarly, the Shared VC Wallet means any earned or purchased VC is accessible across generations of consoles in the same console family."
Of course, you will also be able to play the older generation of the game on a newer console (like the Xbox One version on an Xbox Series X/S), though you won't be able to play the newer versions on older consoles.
Will other 'NBA 2K' games be made available for Nintendo Switch or PC?
Though NBA 2K23 was made available for the Switch and PC this time around, it isn't clear if this will continue to be a recurring instance for the franchise. While the newest one and some of the previous generations have been made available for these platforms, the developers have made it clear they will consider the games' console availability on a case-by-case basis.
"This is something the team is passionate about and will continue to investigate what is possible for the franchise in the future," the developer wrote in an FAQ about bringing the game to these two platforms. "For now, the focus was on assuring NBA 2K23 was optimized for the new consoles... while also making sure the experience remains fresh and innovative for players on other platforms."