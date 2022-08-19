Everything to Know About 'NBA 2K23' Before Its Release

For the first time in more than 10 years, basketball superstar Michael Jordan will don the cover of the newest NBA 2K game. NBA 2K23 is set to release in the fourth quarter of the year, and players are already excitedly snagging their preorders of the game.

Before the game's release, there are still some details players want to know, like if the title will have cross-platform support or cross progression. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know before the game's release.