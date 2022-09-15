Nick Cannon Has Been Struggling With Lupus for Over a Decade

It's no secret that Nick Cannon is a man of many titles. He's not only a comedian, rapper, and TV personality, but he's also a very busy father. In fact, the Wild 'N Out star just welcomed his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model Lanisha Cole.

This is his first child with Lanisha, which means (*checks notes*) he has nine children between six different women. Not to mention, he's expecting his 10th child with ex Brittany Bell, with whom he already shares son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen.