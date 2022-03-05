Nicole Remy Is Getting Wooed Like a Princess on 'The Courtship' — Who Are Her Royal Parents?

NBC's The Courtship is the latest social experiment in dating, and it's helping one lucky lady look for love in all the historical places. Nicole Rémy is tired of modern dating, which is why she signed up to find her betrothed in Regency-style England. (Just picture Bridgerton, or any Jane Austen novel.)

Along with her potential suitors, Nicole will be joined not only by her best friend Tessa and sister Danie, but also her parents. Family is a necessary evil because that's how it was done back then. So, let's get to know Nicole's folks.