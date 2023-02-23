Season 4 of 'Outer Banks' Is Sure To Take Viewers On Another Adventure

John B's flip-flops are barely dry from his latest journey at sea, but Outer Banks fans are already curious about a fourth season of the teen adventure drama on Netflix. So, will there be a Season 4 of Outer Banks or not? Season 3 dropped on Feb. 23 and fans were excited to rejoin the pogues on their adventures (as well as their misadventures). Naturally, they want to know what comes next.

When does 'Outer Banks' Season 4 premiere?

Fortunately for fans, it was announced ahead of the Season 3 premiere that Outer Banks Season 4 is happening. Of course it's the when of it all that really has fans curious now. As of February 2023, filming for the fourth season hasn't started. This means that it's a little hard to tell when the season would drop on the streaming platform.

However, since it was renewed so early, filming could happen earlier than it did for the third season. And if Outer Banks fans are lucky, they could see Season 4 premiere in early 2024 or in the summer of 2024. Unfortunately, that's all speculation for now. However, if John B and Sarah have taught us anything, it's that it's totally OK to dream.

What will Season 4 of 'Outer Banks' be about?

Without giving away any spoilers from Season 3 of Outer Banks, Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope, shared with Entertainment Weekly that Season 3 continues to explore "what's so important" to the pogues. If that's the case with Season 4, then the third season likely sets things up for the gang's future.

"All those questions start to be answered, and you realize how way in over their heads these kids were this whole time," he told the outlet. "Our pogues are small fish in a big pond and they have to adapt to not get eaten by the sharks around them." And in February 2023, the showrunners shared in a statement that they "now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks."

'Outer Banks' Season 4 probably won't be the last.

Even though we have a while to go before Season 4 of Outer Banks is here, it probably won't be the final season of the show. In April 2020, one of the showrunners, Jonas Pate, shared with Entertainment Weekly that he and the other showrunners had big plans for the series at the time. And those plans could go beyond a fourth season, especially with how successful the show now is.

