The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have already given fans a taste of the drama in Season 14. While promoting the Bravo reality show, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore promised viewers they would see their altercations with Marlo Hampton on the show. Additionally, NeNe Leakes recently sued Bravo and Housewives EP Andy Cohen and made multiple claims of being mistreated during her RHOA run.