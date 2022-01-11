'I Am Jazz' Star Sander Jennings Is All About TikTok, and His Family Has Had Enough

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of I Am Jazz.

We all have that one person in our families who is on their phone way too much, whether it's on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. In the Jennings family on I Am Jazz, that person is Sander Jennings.

To be fair, he's glued to TikTok because he's always working on a new video to reach a wider audience and spread awareness about LGBTQ rights and struggles.