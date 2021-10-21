Season 2 of 'Love Life' Will Feature a Brand New Leading Man Looking for Love

41-year-old William Jackson Harper is an Emmy-nominated actor and a Love Life executive producer. William was nominated for playing the character of Chidi Anagonye on the NBC show The Good Place. He is also a playwright. William wrote a play called Travisville, which premiered in 2018 at the Ensemble Studio Theatre in NYC.

William can also be seen in the horror film hit Midsommar. Offscreen, William is a real-life dog-dad to Chico the dog.