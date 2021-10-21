Season 2 of 'Love Life' Will Feature a Brand New Leading Man Looking for Love

Season 2 of 'Love Life' Will Feature a Brand New Leading Man Looking for LoveBy Katherine Stinson
Oct. 20 2021, Published 8:28 p.m. ET
When does Love Life Season 2 drop on HBO Max? How many episodes will be in Season 2? Will all episodes of the second season be released at once? And what character will Season 2 focus on? Let's explore all the details about Love Life Season 2.
Here's the 'Love Life' Season 2 release date and release schedule.
According to a report from Variety, Season 2 of Love Life will have 10 episodes total. The first three episodes of Season 2 of Love Life will be available to stream on Oct. 28. Episodes 4 to 6 will premiere on Nov. 4. The final four episodes will drop on HBO Max on Nov. 11, so if you're looking to stream all of Season 2, wait for Nov. 11.
Season 2 shifts the focus from Anna Kendrick's character Darby Carter to someone new. Meet Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper).
'Love Life' Season 2 will shine a spotlight on Marcus's search for love.
Marcus is a young divorcee, looking for genuine lasting love, just like Darby was in Season 1. His ex-wife Emily (Maya Kazan) will also appear in Season 2. Marcus will meet various potential new love interests in Season 2. If the teaser trailer is any indication, the woman who appears the most intriguing to Marcus is Mia Hines (Jessica Williams).
Anna Kendrick will occasionally guest-star in Love Life Season 2 as Darcy (she does appear in the teaser), but Season 2's focus is solely on Marcus.
Other Love Life Season 2 cast members include Janet Hubert and John Earl Jelks as Marcus's parents. Marcus says that he just wants a love like the love his parents share. Ego Nwodim also plays the beautiful playwright Ola Adebayo. Ola gets together with Marcus at one point during Season 2, but did the relationship start too fast to last?
Blair Underwood and Kimberly Elise will play Mia's parents, who have plenty of problems on their own. Punkie Johnson plays Marcus's sister Ida Watkins. Leslie Bibb will play Becca Evans, while Keith David will be the Season 2 Love Life narrator.
Where have we seen William Jackson Harper before? He's a man of many talents.
41-year-old William Jackson Harper is an Emmy-nominated actor and a Love Life executive producer. William was nominated for playing the character of Chidi Anagonye on the NBC show The Good Place. He is also a playwright. William wrote a play called Travisville, which premiered in 2018 at the Ensemble Studio Theatre in NYC.
William can also be seen in the horror film hit Midsommar. Offscreen, William is a real-life dog-dad to Chico the dog.
We can't wait to see William star as Marcus in Love Life Season 2 on HBO Max. Will you be watching?
Stream the first three episodes of Love Life Season 2 on HBO Max on Oct. 28.