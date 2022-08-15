Some 'Seeking Sister Wife' Couples That Want a K-1 Visa May Have a Hard Time Getting One

Arielle and Sidian could also run into a problem. Sidian isn't married to his partner, Tosha. That means he can marry Arielle, who already has a relationship with them. But in order for her to move to the U.S. from the Philippines, she and Sidian have to file for the K-1 visa.

And in a perfect world, it would work out fine for them. But, given the rules against polygamous relationships in order to be eligible for a lasting K-1 visa, they may run into trouble.