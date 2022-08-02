Rambo Is a Hot Topic on 'The Bachelorette' –– These Memes Might Make You Laugh

It’s abundantly clear that 2022 is all about The Bachelorette Season 19. This season is more intriguing than other seasons for one major reason: There are two bachelorettes for all of the men to fight over instead of just one. One of the men who was part of the cast was Hayden Markowitz.

After only four episodes, he’s already been labeled the show’s villain. Not a great look! His sick dog Rambo came up multiple times before Rachel kicked him off of the boat they were on.