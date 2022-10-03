'The Midnight Club' Is Based on More Than You Might Expect

In The Midnight Club book, he came up with original stories for her and her friends to tell each other so that it wasn’t too meta, but in the television series, there’s the perfect opportunity to actually incorporate Christopher’s other stories. Mike is mixing in Witch, Gimme a Kiss, The Wicked Heart, and Road to Nowhere as the stories told in the “club.”

We’ll just have to tune into Netflix on October 7 to see how all the different stories fit together.