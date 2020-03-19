Hannah Brown Started a TikTok Group to Chronicle the Quarantine With Tyler Cameron

Hannah Brown Started a TikTok Group to Chronicle the Quarantine With Tyler CameronBy Leila Kozma
The Quarantine Crew has made its official debut on TikTok. Spearheaded by The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron, the group is determined to prove that social distancing doesn't have to be all that bleak.
Hannah traveled to Jupiter, Fla. on Saturday, March 14, to visit her former beau — and enjoy the panoramic views the town has to offer. To document the impromptu vacation, she, Tyler, and a few others started a new TikTok account, The Quarantine Crew.
So, who else is in The Quarantine Crew aside from Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron?
Kate Dooley, Olivia Faria, Matt James, and Tyler's brother, Ryan, are the just some of the stars ready and eager to showcase their suntanned abs and send the average social media user into an inevitable fit of jealousy.
The new formation posted four clips on their main account so far, three of which that were shot on the sublimely beautiful beach. The newest video shows select members of the group goofing around the lavish apartment, performing tricks, playing video games, and skateboarding. Captioned "Bored," with the hashtag, #boredinsidethehouse, the piece provides much-needed inspiration for new indoor activities.
One clip sees the group of merry holidaymakers hit up the empty beach. Captioned "she socially secludes by the seashore," the short video is a perfect testament to the joy of hanging out with friends. Another shows the group engage in a heated game of poolside basketball — complete with a slow-motion sequence capturing Hannah as she tries to score a point.
The videos sparked some new rumors about the nature of Hannah and Tyler's relationship, with many fans taking it to Twitter to share their excitement about the perceived developments.
"Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are back together and I think my heart has never been more full," wrote one person.
"I think Hannah Brown and Tyler C might be rekindling the flame and this is truly the most important thing that has ever happened to me," tweeted someone else.
However, Hannah and Tyler vehemently denied the rumors so far, with both of them firmly stating that they are just friends, and that is what they intend to remain.
"Tyler and Hannah seemed genuinely happy to see each other. They were very comfortable together, and their interactions seemed very friendly, natural, and genuine. However, things didn’t appear romantic and there was no PDA," an insider source told Extra TV.
Not everyone was happy about the new TikTok videos. As some commentators observed, the stars seem to have disregarded an essential tenet of social distancing — the 6 feet distance rule. The videos are purported to show an alternative to the bland reality of staying at home. However, they double as proof of the stars' failure to adhere to the suggestions put forward by the CDC.
"Stay the f--k home. Stop doing TikTok videos with groups of people in the pool," Nick Viall told Claudia Oshry on Instagram Live on Thursday, March 16.
According to Entertainment Tonight, The Bachelor alum wasn't impressed with the TikTok videos. However, it's perhaps plausible to assume that it isn't only just Hannah's personal safety that he might have concerns about.
