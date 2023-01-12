Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix Will 'Vikings: Valhalla' Return for Season 3? Here's What We Know About the Future of the Netflix Series By Katherine Stinson Jan. 12 2023, Updated 4:17 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 on Netflix. The greatest of journeys often begins with a single step — or in the case of the legendary vikings on Vikings: Valhalla, multiple ships instead. Season 2 of the hit historical drama just dropped on Netflix, and fans of the series are already wanting more. It's us, we're the fans.

Vikings: Valhalla tells the story of legendary, real-life vikings like Leif Eriksson (played by Sam Corlett), Leif's sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). Now that we've already binge-watched all 8 episodes of Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, we're already eagerly awaiting Vikings: Valhalla Season 3. So, has the series been renewed for a third season? Here's what we know.

Will there be a Season 3 of 'Vikings: Valhalla'? Details (and minor spoilers).

In a shocking turn of events, Netflix is actually ahead of the game on a season renewal. The streaming platform has already confirmed that Vikings: Valhalla will in fact return for a third season. Seasons 1 and 2 had 8 episodes a piece. Given that Netflix gave the show a 24 episode order, that means that the third season of Vikings: Valhalla will complete the full order, so the future of the series after Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 is unknown as of Jan. 12th, 2023.

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla did in fact end on a note the left the door wide open for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3. There was blood, death, and truces (did you expect anything less from this show?) Another major development from the Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 finale was Leif and Harald finally reaching Constantinople, which will obviously play a big part in their Season 3 Vikings: Valhalla story arc.

Have they already started filming 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 3 yet?

Once again, Vikings: Valhalla is already way ahead of us all. According to What's on Netflix, production has already wrapped on Vikings: Valhalla Season 3! So when did they shoot the third season? Per the What's on Netflix, filming for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 actually began back in May 2022. At the time of that report, filming for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 was expected to last throughout the summer.

Although it's too late to be an extra for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3, make sure to follow the Instagram account @valhallaextras to be on the lookout for future opportunities to be an extra on a future season of Vikings: Valhalla should the series be renewed past the third season!