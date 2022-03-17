Regency-Era Reality TV Show 'The Courtship' Will No Longer Be Airing on NBC

Regency-Era Reality TV Show 'The Courtship' Will No Longer Be Airing on NBCBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 17 2022, Updated 10:00 a.m. ET
On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, NBC announced its decision to remove The Courtship from its Sunday night slot.
The show, which stars Nicole Rémy as the heroine looking for love and Rick Edwards as the host, instantly hooked fans. It provided a new twist on an age-old dating game, transporting viewers back in time to Regency-era England. However, a new change with the show has fans worried. Was the series canceled? Read on for the details.
Did NBC cancel 'The Courtship'? Why was the series pulled?
Fans of The Courtship, rejoice! The series hasn't been canceled, and will still be airing every week for your viewing pleasure. However, we can't exactly day it's not going anywhere — The Courtship is moving from NBC to USA Network and will be available to watch there on Wednesday nights, instead.
NBC pulled The Courtship because of its early viewership ratings. Season 1, Episode 1 attracted 920,000 viewers, earning a 0.2 rating in the adults aged 18-49 category. Season 1, Episode 2 saw a further dip, with 590,000 tuning in. It received an 0.1 rating, per Variety.
Season 1, Episode 3 of 'The Courtship' will air on USA Network on March 23, 2022.
Fans who have grown increasingly invested in the latest events shaping The Courtship lead Nicole Rémy's romantic life will have to wait a week to learn what's next for her, Daniel 'Dan' Hunter, Daniel Bochicchio, and the others. Season 1, Episode 1 of The Courtship aired on USA Network on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Episodes 2 and 3 will be broadcast on March 23, 2022, with Episode 4 coming out on March 30, 2022.
Spoiler alert: The rest of the article contains spoilers for The Courtship.
Unlike Temptation Island, which puts already existing couples to the test, The Courtship chronicles one woman's attempts to find true love and spark a lasting connection with a suitor. The show features 16 suitors in total, including fan-favorite Christian Lee Cones and series villain Peter Saffa.
Nicole Remy exchanged a steamy kiss with Daniel 'Dan' Hunter in Season 1, Episode 2 of 'The Courtship.'
Filmed inside a real-life castle, the Castle Howard in North Yorkshire, England, The Courtship chronicles Nicole Remy's adventures — which are straight out of a Jane Austen novel. In Season 1, Episode 2, Nicole and the handsome hunks head out on a boating adventure.
One thing leads to another, with one suitor deciding to rid of his shirt for the occasion. Christian Lee Cones, Lincoln Chapman, Derek Kesseler, and Peter Saffa try to make the outing unforgettable by breaking into song and delivering a unique rendition of "Row Your Boat." But Nicole deems the performance inappropriate and unnecessary — and frankly, fair play.
Eager to find out what's next for the stars? Catch new episodes of The Courtship every Wednesday at 11 p.m. EST on USA Network.