Regency-Era Reality TV Show 'The Courtship' Will No Longer Be Airing on NBC

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, NBC announced its decision to remove The Courtship from its Sunday night slot.

The show, which stars Nicole Rémy as the heroine looking for love and Rick Edwards as the host, instantly hooked fans. It provided a new twist on an age-old dating game, transporting viewers back in time to Regency-era England. However, a new change with the show has fans worried. Was the series canceled? Read on for the details.