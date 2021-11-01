'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo Rushed 2-Year-Old Daughter Kamryn to the Emergency Room

Motherhood is a 24/7 job! Fans of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac have all tipped their hats to Dr.Wendy Osefo . Not only has Wendy established herself as a wordsmith who delivers epic reads at her cast member’s expense, but she’s also an amazing mother. The 37-year-old can frequently be seen doting on her children with adorable posts on social media.

Reports recently revealed that the Bravolebrity dealt with a family health scare. After 2-year-old Kamryn had to be rushed to the hospital for an unknown condition, fans quickly shared well wishes on social media. With that said, fans are now wondering how many kids Wendy has. Read on to get your answer.

"Unfortunately, Eddie and I had to have that hard conversation with our 8-year-old and our 6-year-old and let them know that A, not all cops are bad, but also let them know that unfortunately, because of the color of their skin, there are some judgments and prejudice that comes with it," Wendy said during the RHOP After Show on Bravo. "And it is grossly unfair because while I am a Black mother, and I have to shatter my sons' innocence, my white friends don't have to do the same."

The kids frequently make appearances on the show, with a memorable scene of Wendy and Eddie speaking to their sons about police brutality. In light of all the racial injustices that have plagued Black communities, Wendy and Eddie believed that it was important to have an open dialogue with their sons.

In addition to being an accomplished political analyst, Johns Hopkins University professor, and entrepreneur, Wendy is also a mom.

Wendy Osefo recently rushed Kamyrn Kapri to the hospital.

Per People, Wendy had to miss her guest debut on The Real due to a health emergency with her daughter, Kamryn. On Oct. 28, 2021, Wendy was set to appear alongside cast member Ashley Darby and the ladies of the talk show, but family life took over.

In an Instagram post, Wendy shared a slideshow including one photo with The Real schedule for the week of Oct. 25, 2021, and another with the star clutching Kamryn inside a hospital room.

The caption reads, “One minute I’m headed to LA to be a guest on @therealdaytime, and the next minute I have to rush my daughter to the emergency room. When life gives you lemons (no matter how bitter it is) you make a glass of lemonade. Thankful that my @kamrynkapri is making a full recovery, but spending a week in the ICU really puts life in perspective."

Wendy continued, "Good luck to my RHOP sisters and @ashleyboalchdarby for holding it down in my absence. Special thank you to the AMAZING doctors and nurses in the Pediatric ICU for making our stay as comfortable as possible. God is a healer #MommyMode #FamilyFirst #CountYourBlessings #NursesRock #PICU."

