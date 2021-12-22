Brandon Jones Accidentally Swore During the "After the Final Rose" Special

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 18 finale of The Bachelorette.

If you were rooting for a Brandon and Michelle engagement during the Season 18 finale of The Bachelorette, don't worry — you're not alone. Unfortunately, our favorite dog dad Brandon Jones fell short; but, the leading lady and star of the show, Michelle Young, happily ends her journey with an engagement to account executive Nayte Olukoya.