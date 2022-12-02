To No One's Surprise, Kanye West Went on 'Infowars' Just to Be More Antisemitic

"I love everyone, " Kanye claimed. "Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that."

(Before we move on, let's make one thing clear: Hitler did not invent highways or microphones.)

Kanye then suggested that every human being is valuable and has something to offer to the world — and on that we can agree. But when Kanye added, "especially Hitler," that's where he lost us again.