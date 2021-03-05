Do Things End Well for White Vision on 'WandaVision'? (SPOILERS)

The wait is finally over! The WandaVision finale was filled with twists and turns, especially regarding some heroic face-offs and final confrontations. If you've been following along, you know that the evil Hayward reconstructed Vision's body to be the White Vision, which was programmed to defeat Vision and Wanda. Now that the season has ended, fans are wondering what happened to White Vision .

Upon this realization, White Vision acknowledges he cannot destroy the version of Vision in front of him. Wanda's Vision then does him another solid and restores his memories, which Hayward conveniently did not program into White Vision. Once his memories were recovered, including those of being an Avenger and loving Wanda, White Vision stated, "I am Vision" and flew off into the distance.

Utilizing the philosophical theory "The Ship of Theseus," Vision outwits White Vision. Author Noah Levin explains the thought experiment is rooted in identity, and essentially, "[R]aises the question of whether an object that has had all of its components replaced remains fundamentally the same object." Vision insists that neither he nor White Vision is the "true" Vision because they have both been altered, even if White Vision was "restored."

During the episode, Vision and White Vision confronted one another, with White Vision insisting that he was programmed to destroy "the true Vision." As Wanda's Vision helpfully pointed out, the "true Vision" applied to neither the White Vision reconstructed form nor the version of Vision Wanda had pulled out of her memories.

What does this mean for the future of Vision in the MCU?

Since White Vision (for now, technically, the only Vision) has flown off on his own, it's not a stretch to presume that we will see him again. Wanda is busy exploring the depths of her magical power, but if you watched the second post-credits clip, it's clear that her agenda is about to prioritize her children.

Fans have theorized that Vision could return in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness as a cameo, as there is a larger theory that Wanda will utilize the multiverse to rescue a form of her children. Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness has been filming in London, but Paul Bettany has not been spotted on set yet.

There is another theory that White Vision has flown off and will eventually interact with the X-Men, of which Wanda is a key member due to her father in the comics being Magneto. On Mar. 4, 2021, there was a rumor that Marvel was finally developing an X-Men film of their own, tentatively titled The Mutants. Whether or not this rumor will come to fruition has yet to be seen, but we will never say no to a Maximoff family team-up!

It sounds like fans are going to have to wait a little longer for all the WandaVision loose ends to be wrapped up, but hopefully this will not be the last time we've seen White Vision — and hopefully he receives a makeover to restore his red-and-gold visage. Wanda fans will see The Scarlet Witch again in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, set to release on Mar. 25, 2022.