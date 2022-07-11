Let's Hope Gabby and Rachel Don't Fall for the Same Guy on 'The Bachelorette'

Although a three-month break seemed perfect after nearly nine months of back-to-back-to-back programming — concluding with Clayton's dreadful season of The Bachelor — we couldn't be more excited to welcome the franchise back with open arms.

In July 2022, viewers at home will see the return of The Bachelorette; however, prepare yourselves for a wild ride because it will be unlike any previous installment as BFFs Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will serve as co-leads throughout the entire season.