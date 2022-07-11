Let's Hope Gabby and Rachel Don't Fall for the Same Guy on 'The Bachelorette'
Although a three-month break seemed perfect after nearly nine months of back-to-back-to-back programming — concluding with Clayton's dreadful season of The Bachelor — we couldn't be more excited to welcome the franchise back with open arms.
In July 2022, viewers at home will see the return of The Bachelorette; however, prepare yourselves for a wild ride because it will be unlike any previous installment as BFFs Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will serve as co-leads throughout the entire season.
All of Bachelor Nation knows that the fan-favorite reality show typically involves one female lead and approximately 30 men vying for her heart. Now, things must change, but how?!
We have so many questions, and we just hope the long-awaited Season 19 premiere answers as many as possible, including the most intriguing one of all: What happens if Gabby and Rachel like the same guy? Let's find out!
So, what happens if Gabby and Rachel like the same guy?
After Gabby and Rachel were announced as co-leads for Season 19 of The Bachelorette, various fans took to social media to discuss the possibility of the two falling for the same guy.
"How is this going to work with Gabby and Rachel as Bachelorettes?" one person asked on Twitter, adding, "What if they like the same guy?" Another stated this allows the producers to orchestrate "the plot for Rachel and Gabby falling for the same guy."
Unfortunately, we currently don't know what will happen if Gabby and Rachel end up liking the same guy; nevertheless, we can assume it would make for some of the best TV in years!
OK, it's highly unlikely Gabby and Rachel would ever fight over a guy — the pair formed an incredibly tight-knit bond during Season 26 of The Bachelor.
But, with that said, host Jesse Palmer did reveal to Us Weekly that the friends were "faced with a lot of very difficult circumstances and situations" and experienced "a lot of very difficult conversations" during the season.
"But at the end of the day, I think it was their friendship and their support of each other that really helped them through it all — magically, somehow," Jesse continued. "And I don’t know how [but] this whole thing just worked, and I cannot wait for Bachelor Nation to see how it all unfolds because it’ll be like unlike anything I’ve ever seen before."
Additionally, Jesse told the outlet that there were plenty of "different scenarios that we could never anticipate" and that Gabby and Rachel "could not prepare for," such as potentially liking the same guy.
"It’s two love stories, two completely different journeys, [but] people are gonna need a notebook — and take notes — to try to follow who’s dating who [and] what’s going on. Because it’s literally double the love, double the drama, and double the fun."
Season 19 of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.