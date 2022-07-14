Freeform's 'Everything's Trash' Is Inspired by This Comedian's Life Story
Freeform’s 30-minute comedy series Everything’s Trash is set to air soon and we have all the details.
In it, Phoebe Robinson stars as a podcaster with dreams of making it big. But is the show based on a true story? Here’s everything you need to know before you tune in.
What is 'Everything's Trash' based on? A look at Phoebe Robinson in real life.
Born in Bedford, Ohio, the 37-year-old comedian studied screenwriting at Platt University before she secured a gig as a writer for MTV’s Girl Code. Later, she signed on as a consultant for Broad City, where she made her on-screen debut as a guest star. Within a matter of years, she secured a recurring role as Suki on Prime Video’s I Love Dick.
Meanwhile, she was building her online presence via Refinery29’s web series, Woke Bae. Before long, she was catapulted into the spotlight.
In 2018, Phoebe and The Daily Show’s Jessica Williams turned their 2 Dope Queens podcast into an eight-episode HBO comedy special. Since then, she’s made appearances in RuPaul’s Drag Race and Michelle Obama’s Netflix biopic, Becoming.
Although it’s been some time since we last saw Phoebe, she’s returning to television this summer in Everything’s Trash — which is inspired by her book by the same name.
‘Everything’s Trash’ is based on a true story.
Television isn’t Phoebe’s only claim to fame; she’s also a bestselling author. Most recently, Phoebe released her third book — Please Don't Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes.
She published her first book — You Can't Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have to Explain — in 2016. In the years that followed, she also penned Everything's Trash, But It's Okay — a series of essays that detail Phoebe’s experience as a Black woman in the digital age.
Now, Phoebe’s bringing her story to the small screen with her new sitcom.
Acting along side Phoebe is Jordan Carlos as Phoebe’s brother — Jayden. Much like Phoebe’s real brother — Ohio State Representative Phil Robinson — Jayden has hopes of pursuing a career in politics.
According to the series synopsis, his bid for office forces the full-time podcaster to jumpstart her “journey into maturity.”
In an interview with Popsugar, Phoebe asserted that art imitates life and this is especially true when it comes to her new sitcom.
The comedian explained, “My time podcasting, my deep love of my brother, trying to figure out my career, having no money, and [building] a world around that, because that feels really reflective of a lot of people, especially [those] who live in New York and are trying to make their dreams come true."
The series premiere of Everything’s Trash airs Wednesday, July 13 at 10 p.m. EST on Freeform.