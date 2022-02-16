When Does Season 11B of 'The Walking Dead' Air?

If you're a fan of The Walking Dead, you know not to get too attached to characters. Throughout the past 11 seasons, many most of the OG characters have been killed off of the show.

In Season 9, show lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was thought to have been killed in a bridge explosion. However, fans know that he survived and was helicoptered away, never to be seen again.

It has been confirmed that the actor will reprise his role in The Walking Dead trilogy films; though no release date for those has yet been announced.