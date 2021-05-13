Ryan Serhant on Season 9 of 'MDLNY': "This Is the Craziest Season We've Ever Made"

Starring fan-favorite real estate agents like Ryan Serhant and newbies like Kirsten Jordan , the next batch of episodes will capture the jaw-dropping impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the real estate market — and the brokers' attempts to keep up with the pace.

The next season of Million Dollar Listing New York will be unlike anything viewers have ever seen before.

The filming of Season 9 of 'MDLNY' began before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filming of Season 9 reportedly began in late 2019, when property prices were still relatively stable, and most people had yet to encounter the phrase "the novel coronavirus." "This is the craziest season we've ever made," Ryan told OK! in May 2021. "The main reason being it's taken us almost two years to film because we started at the end of 2019, and then we filmed through the entirety of 2020, and we just stopped like two days ago."

The shooting of MDLNY went on for much longer than it ever has before — as the dream team of real estate brokers had to rise to the occasion and tackle a range of unprecedented challenges, like production-related difficulties and not being able to show properties in person. As an Instagram post by Tyler Whitman suggests, the filming of Season 9 of MDLNY only wrapped up on May 1, 2021.

On the bright side, Season 9 could become one of the longest seasons in the history of MDLNY — or at least, that's what Ryan hinted in the interview with OK! "I think it’s also the longest season we’ve ever aired," Ryan explained. "You get to see us go through a lot."

Among other things, the next batch of episodes will capture the worldwide panic characterizing the early days of the pandemic, and how consumer preferences have shifted over the course of just one year. They will also shed light on how each real estate broker tackled the historic changes. Take, for instance, Fredrik Eklund, who had to try and maintain his bicoastal status at a time when air travel was one of everyone's most dreaded activities.

Meanwhile, Ryan took a big risk by launching his own brokerage, SERHANT., in September 2020. "My whole life gets flipped upside down this entire season," Ryan told E!.

