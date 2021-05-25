When Will New Episodes of 'Wild 'N Out' Air? Fans Are Searching for Answers

When Will New Episodes of 'Wild 'N Out' Air? Fans Are Searching for AnswersBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 25 2021, Published 5:36 p.m. ET
Kick 'em out the classroom. Heyyyy, what we doin’ in the classroom?
Fans of VH1’s improv comedy series Wild 'N Out were ecstatic to learn of the show’s return. Not only does Wild 'N Out give viewers a great laugh, it also introduces the world to old-school musical icons and new talent.
Once April 6, 2021, hit, fans believed that we were getting back to regularly scheduled programming. However, it seems as if the rug has been pulled out from beneath viewers. New episodes were airing weekly, but all of a sudden, things came to a stop as of May 4, 2021, with Season 15 Episode 26. So the question of the day is: When will Wild 'N Out return?
Read on as we fill in the blanks.
There is no set date for when 'Wild 'N Out' will return.
Before you start panicking, it's important to note that Wild 'N Out will return to the small screen. However, there is a bit of a delay going on for a number of reasons.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane. See, when Wild 'N Out was first canceled due to Nick Cannon’s anti-Semitic comments, the cancellation took place during Season 15. And naturally, it halted production for Season 16.
As such, the episodes that aired from April 6, 2021, to May 4, 2021, are simply the remaining episodes from Season 15 that were not released. So, if viewers believed they were watching a brand-new season, they are sadly mistaken.
Keep in mind, since production was halted on many shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have now started to resume filming, it can take a little while for Wild 'N Out to be back on our screens.
Luckily, there are plenty of episodes available online that fans can stream in the meantime.
Comedian Emmanuel Hudson told fans on Twitter that the show will be back soon.
Social media gives fans direct access to celebrities. And in light of Wild 'N Out’s hiatus, fans have been sharing their sentiments with cast members.
Fans that follow any of the Wild 'N Out cast members know that they are very active on social media, including Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, and funnyman Emmanuel Hudson. And Emmanuel tweeted on May 19, 2021, that Wild 'N Out will be back soon, which serves as further proof that the show is not going anywhere.
But, it should be noted that the official Wild 'N Out Instagram page and the VH1 show page have yet to share any info on the exact return date. Not to mention, Nick has been mum about the issue, especially since it was just announced that he is expecting his seventh child.
It’s not fair to fans who have been waiting with bated breath for Wild 'N Out to return, but this is the nature of show business. Hopefully, viewers will be able to get a precise date of the new season in the near future.