'WandaVision' Leaves Questions After Each Episode and Fans Aren't Complaining

Then again, the big reveal could be that WandaVision takes place somewhere totally harmless, or in Wanda's mind as she deals with the grief she never got to truly process. Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda, spoke to Elle about who the big bad in the show is, and she hinted that it might not be that simple.

"With our show, you don't know what the villain is, or if there is one at all," she said. "Wanda is trying to protect everything in her bubble, protect what she and Vision have and this experience. I think everything she does is in response to keeping things together."

More than likely, the happy, but crumbling, existence where Wanda and Vision are together in a sitcom will melt away as time goes on.

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney Plus.