Where Does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Stream? What Fans Need to Know
As Yellowstone devotees know, the Dutton family saga premiered on the Paramount Network back in 2018.
We rapidly consumed all four seasons of the show, and were as happy as Beth — played by Kelly Reilly — telling someone off when we learned Yellowstone was being renewed for a fifth season.
So, where does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 stream?
Paramount greenlit Season 5 of Yellowstone in February of 2022, per Country Living. As Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks said at the time, “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”
No, we don’t! So, listen up fans. Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST per TV Guide. If you have Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+, well, that’s great for watching a lot of great content, but according to Decider, you’ll need to have a cable subscription or a service that streams live television to get in on the Yellowstone Season 5 two-hour premiere event.
So, if you already pay for FuboTV, or Sling, for instance, tune into the Paramount Network at 8 p.m. on Sunday from your TV, computer, or smart device, and enjoy! If not, no worries — we’ve got your back!
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: How to watch for free.
You can wait until Season 5 of Yellowstone is over and then watch the episodes on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock — that's where the first four seasons live, if you need to brush up on all things Dutton. For fans who simply must know how John Dutton fairs as governor of the Treasure State, as well as what antics the rest of the family will get up to, there is a way to lasso the premiere into your home for free.
Billboard advises Yellowstone fans to sign up for a free trial of a live-TV streaming service such as Fubo TV, Direct TV, YouTube TV, or Philo. You can also catch up with the Duttons via Paramount on-demand — or just rewatch episodes until the cows come home, like we plan to do!
Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount.