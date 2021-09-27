'Ordinary Joe' Was Filmed In Several Different Locations

The plotline of NBC's latest show, Ordinary Joe , begs the question: what would life be like had we followed a different path? Revolving around one "ordinary Joe" named Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk), the show details three different ways his life could go ten years after a single life-changing decision at his college graduation.

The ensuing events chronicle the ups and downs of each life path. Through this, fans are made privy to his trials and tribulations through three key decisions — following in his father's footsteps, pursuing a career in music, working as a nurse.

Considering the show has three different plots, it's natural to assume that its filming locations were varied as well. So, where is Ordinary Joe filmed?