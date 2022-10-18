Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind' Is Taking Viewers Back Down South

Love is patient, love is kind, and for a group of bachelors and bachelorettes on Netflix’s hit reality TV dating show, Love Is Blind. The show made its debut at the height of the pandemic, and viewers were instantly hooked.

Following the premiere, Love Is Blind was renewed for two more seasons. In early 2022, Season 2 made its debut on the streaming platform, and this fall, the series returns for Season 3. Here’s everything we know about the filming locations, release date, and more!