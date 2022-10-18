Distractify
Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind' Is Taking Viewers Back Down South

Love is patient, love is kind, and for a group of bachelors and bachelorettes on Netflix’s hit reality TV dating show, Love Is Blind. The show made its debut at the height of the pandemic, and viewers were instantly hooked.

Following the premiere, Love Is Blind was renewed for two more seasons. In early 2022, Season 2 made its debut on the streaming platform, and this fall, the series returns for Season 3. Here’s everything we know about the filming locations, release date, and more!

Love Is Blind Season 3 key art
Source: Netflix

Where was Season 3 of ‘Love Is Blind’ filmed?

The premiere season of the matchmaking competition was set in Atlanta. But for the sophomoric season of Love Is Blind, the pods took a trip to the midwest. The cast of Season 2 was comprised of 30 Chicago-based singles.

The third season of the Netflix reality competition takes viewers back down south to the city of Dallas. According to Variety, Season 2 and Season 3 were filmed back-to-back. In a March 2022 interview, showrunner Chris Coelen told the outlet that filming for the current season of Love Is Blind had already wrapped.

On Oct. 5, Netflix released a trailer for the latest season, which gave viewers a first look at the cast.

The trailer for Season 3 of ‘Love Is Blind’ has arrived!

The trailer for Season 3 of Love Is Blind features a glimpse at this season’s singles, who come from all walks of life.

Much like last season and the season before, Season 3 of Love Is Blind features a total of 15 men and 15 women. Among the contestants who joined the cast of Season 3 are Ashley, a 29-year-old chiropractor, Anthony, a 33-year-old attorney, and Nash, a realtor hoping to find an “equal partner” to “rely on and grow with.”

However, the teaser hints that Season 3 has no shortage of drama. In the trailer, one contestant says, “the person that I love doesn’t love me,” while in tears. So, when does Season 3 of Love Is Blind come out? Here’s what we know.

When does Season 3 of ‘Love Is Blind’ come out? Details on the release schedule.

The Season 3 premiere of Love Is Blind is set to release on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The mid-October drop will feature the first four episodes of the season; however, fans will have to wait to watch Episodes 5, 6, and 7, which are set to release the following week on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Later, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Episodes 9, 10, and 11 will be available for streaming.

Finally, the Season 3 finale and cast reunion are slated to premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

In March 2022, the series was renewed for Seasons 4 and 5, but there are no official release dates as of now.

