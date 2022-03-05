Meet the Men Vying for Nicole Remy's Heart on NBC's 'The Courtship'

If you or someone you know has struggled with dating in the digital age, The Courtship is the reality dating show you didn’t know you needed. In it, participants are forced to ditch their phones and adapt to a more traditional approach to dating, all while traveling back in time to a Regency-inspired world.

On March 6, viewers meet Nicole Remy, a modern heroine who's fed up with modern dating. We'll also meet her parents, her sister, and her best friend, because apparently everyone was involved in your dating life back in the day. Perhaps most importantly, we'll be introduced to the 16 men fighting for Nicole's heart via carriage rides and handwritten letters.

Who are the men willing to suit up in waistcoats and breeches all in the name of love? Here’s everything we know about her suitors.