Who Ends up Getting Married on 'Grown-Ish' While the Gang Is Vacationing in Mexico?

Vivek is such a loose cannon, and most likely, he’s not doing all that great after getting busted with drugs in her car by the police in the Season 3 finale. We wouldn’t be surprised if his girlfriend dumped him following all of that. But who would he even marry? There's no way to know yet, but if he’s single and ready to mingle, there’s no telling what Vivek would do while partying hard in Mexico.

It will be exciting to see how the new season unfolds, and of course, who ends up getting married on Grown-ish.

Season 4 of Grown-ish premieres on July 8 at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.