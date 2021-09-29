Who Exactly Is Behind the Cupcake Costume on This Season of 'The Masked Singer'?

Among the slew of new characters taking the stage for this season of The Masked Singer is Cupcake . This larger-than-life sugary confection is the latest masked singer looking to draw the attention of judges and fans alike while they attempt to figure out who it is.

There are already a lot of good guesses out there, and fans are constantly searching for more clues as they become available. So, who is Cupcake on this season of The Masked Singer? Keep reading for all of the known details.

A few details about who Cupcake is on this season of 'The Masked Singer' were revealed through a since-deleted clue package. It allowed fans to develop theories for who might be behind the mask. Some of the information shared includes:

Cupcake on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Cupcake mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. There is a lot of speculation regarding who exactly could be behind the Cupcake costume on this season of The Masked Singer. Some of the biggest names suggested by fans include RuPaul, Erika Jayne, and Faith Evans.

Source: Getty Images

A number of fans in the comments under Cupcake's Instagram reveal wrote that they're almost sure that it's Faith Evans but didn't provide any evidence to back that claim up. There seems to also be a pretty compelling argument for Erika Jayne being the one behind the Cupcake costume. According to one user in the comments under the deleted Cupcake clues YouTube video, there are a few key factors that give it away.

The reasoning behind why they believe Erika is Cupcake is, "Whiskey clue ... she takes a shot before every performance. Bad news about health ... hubby has dementia. Go go boots ... she worked in go-go bar or something like that. Spanish wet floor sign ... a psychic told her that she was a Spanish boy in her previous life. Repeating Gs in the note ... last name Girardi. Heart pancakes ... she played Rocky Hart in Chicago on Broadway. She likes sweets. The laugh and the voice ... yep it’s her."

