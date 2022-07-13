Fans of 'The Bachelorette' Have Deemed Season 19's Hayden Markowitz the "Grocery Store Joe 2.0"

It's the most wonderful time of year Bachelor Nation fans — The Bachelorette is finally back for a 19th season after an unusually long wait! Naturally, fans are curious to know more about the men that made it past night one.

Our two resident Bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, elected to allow Grocery Store Joe lookalike Hayden Markowitz to stay another day. He may not have nabbed a first impression rose, but Hayden is already causing a dramatic stir regardless!