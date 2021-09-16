The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over a Video of Kehlani and SZA Holding Hands

The internet loves nothing more than rumors of romance, and that's exactly why a recent video of SZA and Kehlani holding hands while heading to Rihanna's Met Gala afterparty has caused such a stir. Fans have been speculating that the two are an item, and obsessively watching every detail of their public interactions with one another. Even as this speculation runs rampant, many just want to know who Kehlani is dating.

Before the SZA hand-holding video took the internet by storm, Kehlani had sparked rumors that she may be dating Kiane Lede. These rumors came in large part thanks to Kiane's music video for " Ur Best Friend ", which features plenty of sensual moments between the two and ends with them sharing a kiss. People were flipping out at the time, although it's possible that this moment was more performance than an actual romance.

Kehlani is not currently linked to anyone publicly, but SZA isn't the only person she's recently sparked dating rumors with. In April, Kehlani took to her Instagram Story to come out publicly. In the video, she said that she was "gay ga-gay gay!!!” Prior to that announcement, she had been linked to NBA star Kyrie Irving and had said on Twitter that she was attracted to both men and women.

Is Kehlani dating SZA?

The video of Kehlani holding hands with SZA isn't even the first time that the two of them have been spotted holding hands. Back in April, they were out with Lizzo and were spotted holding hands then as well. These public moments of affection don't necessarily mean that the two are together. It's possible that they're just close friends who have taken the buddy system with them into adulthood.

There's nothing definitive to suggest that the two are dating, but their willingness to hold hands in public certainly means that they were okay with people speculating about it, and that's exactly what the internet did. Almost as soon as the video was posted online, the internet was flooded with memes about it, and fans were clearly thrilled by the idea that the two musicians were romantically linked.

There were also some fans who were hoping that the two would make some music together while they were dating. SZA and Kehlani were also photographed together at Rihanna's party, and they certainly looked intimate. Although Kehlani has come out, SZA has not yet made any public indications about her sexual orientation, but that's not something she needs to do before she chooses a partner.