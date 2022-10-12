Distractify
Who Is the Mermaid on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Think It's THIS Award-Winning Performer

Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga - Author
By

Oct. 12 2022, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Things are heating up on Season 8 of The Masked Singer. The popular reality singing competition pits costumed celebrities against each other in spectacular performances that have us all guessing who lies behind the mask. The latest season takes things to a whole new level with double the unmaskings and even more bombastic shows.

Every week, fans can't help but wonder who's behind each mask. Now, all eyes are on Mermaid.

Mermaid on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox

In Round 2 of the newest season, the titular masked singers are gearing up for Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, where the performers will sing songs from the composer's many famous musicals.

One of the performers is Mermaid, a flashy aquatic humanoid who rests on a reef or a giant clam. Mermaid faces off against Maize and Robo Girl this week.

Fans are already theorizing about who Mermaid is on The Masked Singer.

Mermaid on 'The Masked Singer — The Clues

Mermaid is set to take the stage and make a splash on The Masked Singer. While clues about their identity are scarce, we do have some details about their true identity.

Here's what we know so far:

  • Mermaid's Mask-Ray promo reveals a "Seashell" clue.
  • In an Instagram video, Mermaid answers the question about their real identity, though they can't be heard underwater.
  • A leaked performance shows Mermaid singing "Any Dream Will Do" from the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Mermaid on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Mermaid mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Fans have already narrowed down guesses to two major candidates, both of whom have extensive backgrounds in musical theater!

Many people think that Mermaid is Kathleen Turner. Kathleen is a known singer who previously won two Golden Globes and was nominated for two Tony Awards in her lifetime.

Guesses for Mermaid on 'The Masked Singer
Source: Getty Images

Fans are also theorizing that Liza Minnelli lies behind the mask. As a verified EGOT performer, Liza Minnelli is well known for her musical performances throughout her illustrious career. People have even drawn attention to the fact that Mermaid is sitting down, making a connection to the fact that Liza is currently in a wheelchair.

So, who is Mermaid on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is ...

Mermaid hasn't been revealed on the show just yet. As soon as their identity is revealed, we'll get you the scoop!

Watch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

