Mr. Immortal Finds Himself in Deep Trouble in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'

Since the series premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans have noticed that it's filled with various incredible cameos; from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) to Wong (Benedict Wong) and Megan Thee Stallion, there's been so much excitement in each episode. By Episode 6, fans are treated to a surprise appearance from none other than Mr. Immortal.

Wait, who is Mr. Immortal? Keep reading to find out!