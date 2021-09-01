Who Is Threatening Masha in 'Nine Perfect Strangers?' Social Media Has a List of Suspects

Who Is Threatening Masha in 'Nine Perfect Strangers?' Social Media Has a List of SuspectsBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 1 2021, Published 5:32 p.m. ET
It’s safe to say that Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers — based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name — is the latest hit on the streaming platform. The miniseries has also become a hot topic of discussion on social media, with users poking each other’s brains about their theories on characters in the show.
As the series has officially passed its halfway mark on Hulu, viewers are getting better acquainted with the strangers and staff at Tranquillum House. And at the center of social media conversations is the identity of Masha’s (Nicole Kidman) stalker. While the series explains that Masha has her share of enemies, viewers are left playing the guessing game to find out who's after her.
So, who has been threatening Masha on Nine Perfect Strangers? Get comfortable as we spill the deets.
Fans believe many suspects could be threatening Masha on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’
If you’ve been keeping up with the weekly episodes, then you know that Masha has gotten herself into trouble in both her previous and current life. And the more people you upset, the longer your list of potential enemies, so many people could be labeled as Masha's stalker.
However, many social media users believe that the prime suspect is none other than Delilah. Despite being a loyal staff member at Tranquillum House, fans think that the tension between Delilah and Masha is enough to question her motivations.
For starters, Delilah has already called Masha out for moving too quickly with their protocol and not keeping her up to date on specific treatments. Plus, Masha is definitely smashing Delilah's boyfriend, Yao, and hell hath no fury like a woman scorned... But will that be the case for long?
On the other hand, some viewers believe that a previous guest, Conley, may also be behind the threats. In Episode 3, Delilah and Masha have a discussion about Conley filing a lawsuit against Masha about protocol at the resort.
“Do you think it’s Conley maybe? His family? Makes sense, right?” Delilah says to Masha.
“What? I won. No negligence,” Masha responds.
“That doesn’t mean they’re over it. I mean, who else could it be?” Delilah asks.
However, the person behind the threats could also be Masha’s ex-husband. After Masha reveals she was previously married, she brings up the possibility of her ex being behind all the madness.
“It could be a stalker. It could be a competitor. It could be my ex-husband. I wish I could narrow the field,” Masha says.
Fans are hopeful that Masha’s stalker will reveal themself before the series ends.
Although we have a ways to go before Nine Perfect Strangers wraps Season 1, fans are hopeful that we will have answers before the show ends.
While there has been no word so far on whether Nine Perfect Strangers will return for a Season 2, social media believes that all the questions we have will finally be answered in the next few weeks.
As the series continues in Tranquillum House, expect a lot of twists and turns. So, while viewers may think they know who is behind all the threats, chances are the answer will surprise us all.
Nine Perfect Strangers is currently streaming on Hulu.