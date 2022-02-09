Evidently There Is a 'Time' Kid of the Year and We Need to Understand What That Means

It's about time (wink) we recognize the fact that kids are doing some pretty amazing things. Because we now exist in a world where the internet allows children to connect and grow beyond the confines of their immediate environment, it feels as if the option to do more for others is readily available. Time magazine, along with Nickelodeon, is recognizing one special kid for the second year in a row. Who is Time's Kid of the Year in 2022, and can they help us with our homework?