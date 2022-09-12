'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Teases Mystic Mayhem for the MCU — Who Will Be in It?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for WandaVision and Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness.

Who was the breakout fan-favorite villain of WandaVision? It was "Agatha all along!"

In a surprise twist to the critically acclaimed MCU spinoff series, unassuming Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is revealed to be an ancient and evil witch named Agatha Harkness. Throughout the series, she poses as the nosy neighbor archetype in each of Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) sitcom illusions.