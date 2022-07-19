Why Are There Two Bachelorettes This Season? Are They Hoping for Double the Fun or Double the Trouble?

It's important to know that Clayton was intimate with Rachel and Gabby, but upon sharing this with Susie, she understandably got upset. We find it interesting (and rather gross if we're honest) that Clayton ultimately chose Susie, the woman he didn't sleep with in a Fantasy Suite. When Clayton told Gabby and Rachel that he also loves Susie, they were predictably heartbroken. Rachel spent a great deal of time sobbing on a set of stairs. Girl, same!

Naturally there was only one thing left for ABC to do: Invite Gabby and Rachel both back for the next season of The Bachelorette. Each woman made a strong impression on viewers and proved that they were equally capable of leading the show.