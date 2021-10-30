Co-Lead of 'Walker' Lindsey Morgan Is Leaving the Show Unexpectedly — Here's Why

Shows on The CW tend to longevity, but it's never a good sign when lead actors begin exiting. Actress Lindsey Morgan , who previously starred on CW show The 100, recently announced that she would be exiting Walker , the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot . Lindsey plays Micki Ramirez, the co-lead of the show opposite Jared Padalecki.

Fans were shocked when Lindsey announced her decision to step away from the show, but mostly, they were wondering why. Here's what we know about why Lindsey is leaving Walker.

Why is Lindsey leaving 'Walker'?

In a statement to Deadline on Oct. 29, 2021, Lindsey wrote, "After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so."

She continued, "The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best."

At this time, Lindsey has not yet given the date of her final episode. The premiere of Season 2 of Walker aired on the same date as her departure announcement, leading many fans to believe that her last episode might be towards the end of the second season. A statement was given by both the CW and CBS also implies that she could return as a guest star in future episodes.

"We respect and support Lindsey Morgan’s decision to step away from her role as a series regular on Walker and wish her only the best,” the network and studio said. “She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for ‘Micki’ to return."

