Will Dolly Parton Appear In 'Grace and Frankie' Season 7?By Bianca Piazza
Apr. 15 2022, Published 7:16 p.m. ET
Would it be so wrong to compare Netflix's long-running hit comedy series Grace and Frankie to the likes of The Golden Girls? They're not the same in terms of plot, but the vibes, the vibes are in the same realm of fabulous. With charming wit, true friendship at its center, and its dedication to representing protagonists over the ungodly age of 30, Marta Kauffman's comedy series has provided intelligent comfort viewing for a whopping seven seasons.
Since 2015, Grace and Frankie has seen Jane Fonda's (Barbarella) Grace and Lily Tomlin's (Grandma) Frankie as 70-something-year-old BFFs who are there for each other through everything. This includes when their longtime husbands leave the gals for each other. Over the course of Season 1, viewers watch polar opposites Grace and Frankie grapple with their husbands coming out of the closet and promptly leaving them, flipping their lives upside down in the process.
We've hilariously witnessed the duo endure the stages of shock, denial, confusion, rage, and reflection, and their final chapter is just around the corner. And no, we don't mean death! They're not that old. "It was a crazy ride, but I'd rather take a crazy ride with you than a normal ride with anybody else," Grace sweetly says to Frankie in the Season "7B" trailer. The last batch of Grace and Frankie episodes will drop on Netflix on April 29, 2022, and rumors are swirling regarding a certain beloved "Jolene" singer making an appearance.
10-time Grammy winner Dolly Parton will officially appear in the second half of 'Grace and Frankie' Season 7.
That's right, you fabulous country bumpkins. Though America's Sweetheart, Dolly Parton, isn't featured in the series' final trailer, Netflix officially confirmed the news. The 9 to 5 reunion that every Grace and Frankie superfan has been wanting for the last seven years is finally happening. Said 1980 office satire is now considered a pop culture milestone, and we can't wait to see Jane, Lily, and Dolly together once again.
According to Entertainment Weekly, it hasn't yet been revealed whether the cherished country icon and humanitarian will play herself or a fictional character at some point within the final 12 episodes.
Because fans have been so outspoken about getting the "Here You Come Again" singer on the series, creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman made a statement on the issue in 2016.
"Season 2 is not the right time," she said, putting her foot down. "Here’s the deal. We’re still creating a world and the world is Grace and Frankie. These are characters you want to know and invest in. The minute we bring in Dolly Parton, who I love, it’s 9 to 5, no matter what you do.”
Well, now that we've gotten to know flower-child Frankie and conservative Grace on an intimate level, it's time to bring in Dolly.
The first four episodes of Grace and Frankie Season 7 are currently streaming on Netflix.