Will MTV's Reality Series 'Floribama Shore' Be Returning for Season 6?

While tension still lingered between Gus Smyrnios and Jeremiah Buoni, the two managed not to argue as much. Also, it was apparent that the house was a tad bit tamer than in previous seasons because of Nilsa Prowant's pregnancy. It was nice to see everyone having fun and getting along.

Now that Floribama Shore has wrapped its fifth season, fans hope that the Floribama gang will soon be back. Keep reading to find out if the show has been renewed for Season 6.