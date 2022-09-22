What Are Turner's Chances of Actually Winning 'Big Brother 24'?

It's hard to play a Big Brother game without getting blood on your hands. But, in some ways, that's what Turner did in Season 24. And now, ahead of the season finale, it has to be asked — will Turner win Big Brother 24?

He's in a cushy spot right now and his jury management has been off the charts. From where we're sitting, Turner has an excellent chance at winning. But there's still the possibility that he comes in second.